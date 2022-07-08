Amna Ilyas stuns fans with latest video

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 34-year-old supermodel has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour which are adored by the fans.

This time around, the 7 Din Mohabbat In actor shared the fun boomerang, leaving her admirers awestruck. "Kindness, like a boomerang, always returns.", captioned the Baaji star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)