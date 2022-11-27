Esra Bilgiç’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

ISTANBUL – Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan left her fans stunned with new sizzling pictures.

The 30-year-old has gained much admiration in the South Asian region, especially in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired.

A fashionista to the core, the Ramo’s actor has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. On Saturday, the diva flaunted her new look in a uber black outfit which leave the internet in a frenzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

The actor’s clicks garnered tens of thousands of reactions in a single day as her Instagram feed keeps her fans hooked.

The actor was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.