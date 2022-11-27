Esra Bilgiç’s new bold pictures set internet on fire
Web Desk
11:49 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Esra Bilgiç’s new bold pictures set internet on fire
Source: @esbilgic (Instagram)
Share

ISTANBUL – Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan left her fans stunned with new sizzling pictures.

The 30-year-old has gained much admiration in the South Asian region, especially in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul was aired.

A fashionista to the core, the Ramo’s actor has been lauded by many as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. On Saturday, the diva flaunted her new look in a uber black outfit which leave the internet in a frenzy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

The actor’s clicks garnered tens of thousands of reactions in a single day as her Instagram feed keeps her fans hooked.

The actor was last seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

Anoushey Ashraf slams Pakistani fans who are ... 04:35 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf continues to be a voice of reasoning amongst the problematic views that storm ...

More From This Category
PEMRA bans live telecast of Azam Swati speeches ...
12:24 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
Posters carrying pictures of PM Shehbaz, ...
10:54 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
PAKvENG: England cricketers arrive in Islamabad ...
09:35 AM | 27 Nov, 2022
Shaan Shahid’s 'Zarrar' premiered at ...
10:16 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Amar Khan showcases killer dance moves in latest ...
10:59 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
Tariq Teddy’s family gets Rs3 million cheque
06:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç’s new bold pictures set internet on fire
11:49 AM | 27 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr