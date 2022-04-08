Imran Ashraf and Asma Abbas Gill's latest BTS video wins hearts
Ramadan special Chaudhry and Sons have been winning hearts with hilarious plots and impeccable performances of lead actors Imran Ashraf and Ayeza Khan.
While fans are loving the unfolding storyline, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor is keeping the audience hooked off-screen too with the hilarious BTS videos.
The aforementioned video shows Billu Chaudry aka Imran getting smacked by Asma Gill who plays his mother in the hilarious Ramadan play.
Needless to say, Imran Ashraf's reaction to the moment is priceless and reminds the admirers of the iconic meme of Will Smith's Oscar slap.
Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Saima Akram Chaudhary.
The cast includes Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf, Sohail Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Asma Abbas, Noor ul Hassan, Usman Peerzada, Yasir Nawaz, Shagufta Ejaz, Ashraf Khan, Beenish Chauhan, Madiha Rizvi, Saqib Sameer, Sami Khan.
