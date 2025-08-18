Schools closed for two-days in Murree amid fears of landslide, flooding

MURREE – The administration in Murree has announced a two-day closure of educational institutions following amid fears of landslides and flooding due to ongoing monsoon spell.

The decision has been taken in line with the directives of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab

According to DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, Murree recorded nearly 74 millimeters of rain since morning, while further heavy showers are expected in the next two days across Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock.

He said all available resources are being mobilized on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister to ensure public safety against possible flash floods and cloudbursts.

In Murree, heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms have already inundated streets, turning drains and pathways into streams, while many areas are facing power outages. Thick fog and dark clouds have enveloped the valley, while swollen seasonal nullahs are adding to the risk of flooding.

The PDMA had issued a weather alert a day earlier, and the Meteorological Department has forecast that the current spell of rain may continue for the next 24 hours.