Mahira Khan, Sara Ali Khan dazzle in identical Iqbal Hussain couture

In the dynamic world of fashion, it's not uncommon for celebrities to don the same outfits, but their unique styling sets them apart.

Recently, Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan were seen in a stunning ensemble by Pakistani designer Iqbal Hussain.

At the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Sara Ali Khan dazzled in an ivory couture piece by Iqbal Hussain. She accessorized with a polki choker, matching earrings, and a stack of rings. Her look was completed with glamorous makeup and neatly tied hair, exuding an air of sophistication.

Mahira Khan stuns in same Iqbal Hussain ensemble

A few days earlier, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan shared photos on Instagram wearing the same Iqbal Hussain outfit. She looked breathtaking in the sheer pishwa and lehenga set, which she paired with heavy earrings adorned with green beads. Mahira's look was enhanced with a neat bun and dewy makeup, highlighting her natural beauty.

The outfit worn by both Sara and Mahira features an ivory pure organza pishwa (upper part) with intricate marori work on the neckline, sleeves, and frill, complemented by golden jaal applique and heavy zardozi work. The ivory pure silk crushed lehenga boasts a marori work border, and the net organza dupatta is adorned with marori and zardozi work booties. This stunning dress is part of Iqbal Hussain's 2023-24 festive collection.