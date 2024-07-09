Mahira Khan's scary dress malfunction video goes viral

Mahira Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. People love her work and the way she has carried herself throughout the years.

She has gracefully handled several controversies and is now at a point in her career where she picks the best projects and delivers quality work that the audience eagerly anticipates. She also appears at several live events, providing fans with fashion inspiration.

Recently, Mahira Khan attended an event in Karachi wearing a trendy sage green dress. Amid the hustle and bustle of the event, she narrowly avoided a scary wardrobe malfunction, which she managed expertly.

However, the incident was caught on camera and the clip is doing rounds on the internet platforms.