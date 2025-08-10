Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Latest Updates – 10 August 2025 Sunday

Gold rates in Pakistan dipped by Rs300 to Rs362,400 per tola while rate for 10 grams stayed at Rs310,699.

Gold Rates Today

City per Tola per 10 Grams Karachi Rs362,400 Rs310,699 Lahore Rs362,400 Rs310,699 Islamabad Rs362,400 Rs310,699 Multan Rs362,400 Rs310,699 Peshawar Rs362,400 Rs310,699

Throughout the week, gold prices fluctuated moderately. Starting at Rs352,900 per tola on August 1, prices climbed steadily to peak above Rs362,000 before the slight pullback on Saturday.

The Pakistani market has seen a significant yearly increase in gold prices, surging by Rs52,600 in 2024, highlighting sustained demand despite recent short-term volatility.

On the global stage, gold prices eased by $3 to trade at $3,397 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

In related news, silver prices also slipped in the local market, dropping Rs9 per tola to close at Rs4,064.