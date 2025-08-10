Nearly half of Pakistan’s Heart Attack patients are Under 49; Don’t Ignore These Symptoms

KARACHI – Unhealthy lifestyle, fast food, smoking, anxiety, and several other factors are pushing the number of cardiac patients high in fifth largest country Pakistan, a country which ranks third globally in the prevalence of diabetes.

Recent data shows nearly half of Pakistan’s heart attack patients are under the age of 49, with the number being younger than 40, reveal cardiologists at NICVD.

Director of NICVD’s Cath Lab Dr. Abdul Hakeem highlighted highest rate of young heart attack patients globally. One in three adults has diabetes, 40% suffer from high blood pressure, obesity is widespread, and smoking remains common.

Warning about subtle symptoms, Dr. Hakeem stated that 90% of heart attack patients do not experience classic chest pain but rather vague sensations such as heaviness or acidity-like discomfort, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.

He said if you feel chest heaviness during physical activities like walking or climbing stairs, you should get an ECG immediately. He also cautioned about anterior heart attacks, which can damage up to 60% of the heart muscle and lead to dangerous clots increasing stroke risk.