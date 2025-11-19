Dar meets Putin, outlining vision for high-tech collaboration at SCO

ISLAMABAD – Russian capital turned into epicenter of geopolitical action where Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held high-level engagements, from meeting President Vladimir Putin to launching a forceful call for deeper regional cooperation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

In key meeting, FM Ishaq Dar joined heads of government delegations from all SCO member states to call on President Vladimir Putin. Putin welcomed the leaders personally, stressing the urgent need to boost regional economic cooperation under the SCO banner.

He highlighted organisation’s growing role as a platform for connectivity, stability, and shared development, showing Moscow’s intention to keep the SCO at the heart of Eurasian diplomacy. Dar plunged into intensive bilateral discussions with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

Two leaders reviewed every major pillar of Pakistan, Russia relations including political ties, economic cooperation, energy collaboration, connectivity and trade routes, agriculture and industry, educational exchanges, people-to-people relations.

Overchuk hailed Islamabad’s rising potential as a regional transit and connectivity hub. He said Russia is eager to push forward joint infrastructure and trade initiatives that can reshape regional commerce. Both sides also reviewed global and regional developments, vowing to enhance cooperation at international platforms, including the United Nations and the SCO.

Speaking before 24th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Moscow, Ishaq Dar delivered one of the boldest speeches of Pakistan’s diplomacy this year.

He urged member states to accelerate economic cooperation, deepen trade and investment partnerships, integrate emerging digital economies, and modernize the SCO to meet rapidly evolving global challenges.

Dar highlighted the SCO’s ability to strengthen regional disaster response. He revealed that Pakistan has developed a technology-driven, proactive disaster management system, and offered to conduct simulation exercises with SCO states to sharpen regional preparedness.