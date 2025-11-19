Dubai Airport plans to eliminate check-in procedures for all passengers

DUBAI – Dubai Airports is set to revolutionize the travel experience by eliminating traditional check-in procedures in favor of a fully automated system aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and efficiency.

The new system will allow passengers to bypass check-in counters and long queues. Travelers with only hand luggage will be able to walk directly into the airport and proceed to security without needing to complete any check-in steps.

Advanced screening technology will streamline the process, meaning passengers won’t have to remove shoes, belts, or even deal with paper tags.

This initiative is designed to reduce the stress of air travel, speed up the flow of passengers through the airport, and make the journey smoother for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, Dubai International (DXB) achieved the highest quarterly traffic in its 65-year history in Q3 2025, welcoming 24.2 million guests between July and September – a 1.9% increase year-on-year.

The strong third-quarter performance lifted total traffic for the first nine months to 70.1 million guests, representing a 2.1% increase over the same period last year. The airport’s twelve-month rolling traffic at the end of September reached a record 93.8 million guests. Aircraft movements also remained robust, with 115,000 total flights recorded in the third quarter. Between January and September, DXB handled 336,000 flights across all categories, up 2.7% year on year. The average number of passengers per aircraft at the end of September stood at 213.

While DXB continues to deliver exceptional operational performance, Dubai Airports’ focus is firmly on continuing to maintain the superb performance whilst getting ready for its next leap forward.