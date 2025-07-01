Lahore School Teacher dies after suffering Heart Attack during class

Tragedy in Classroom as a school teacher breathed his last during training session. The deceased identified as 36-year-old Niaz Ahmed, collapsed and died of a heart attack while delivering a lecture.

The tragic moment was captured by camera and has gone viral on social media, leaving social media users in shock and mourning. The incident occurred during professional training session for teachers.

Niaz Ahmed was conducting lecture, and suddenly he felt something in his chest before collapsing on the floor. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death due to cardiac arrest.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'oon No one knows when death will come,, A teacher at Crescent School in Lahore died of a heart attack during a lecture..! pic.twitter.com/JTcduItwia — Zuhaib Ahmed (@ZohaibAhmedMah2) June 30, 2025

His students and fellow teachers are remembering him for his dedication to teaching and had been instructing middle school students in Urdu. The viral video sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from students, colleagues, and social media users across Pakistan.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to the late teacher, with many users calling for better health screenings and support for educators who often work under immense stress.