Field Marshal Asim Munir conferred with Azerbaijan’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal

RAWALPINDI – Azerbaijan’s top military official conferred his country’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, for “Services in the Field of Military Cooperation”, on behalf of President Illham Aliyev, in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan- Pakistan bilateral military cooperation.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, called on the field marshal at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

He commended Pakistan’s unwavering efforts in combating terrorism and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security. The visiting dignitary conveyed gratitude for Pakistan’s warm hospitality and steadfast support for Azerbaijan.

The meeting encompassed discussions on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape. COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations. COAS also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and success in Maarka-e-Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. The delegation also extended best wishes for the upcoming Independence Day and Victory Celebrations.

COAS thanked Azerbaijan’s leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Maarka-e-Haq and also for sending the Azeri Contingent for participating in the Independence Day ceremony.

Both military leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, Colonel General Karim Valiyev was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army. He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.