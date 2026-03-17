Pakistan Railways issues reservation office timings during Eid holidays

LAHORE – Pakistan Railway has announced the operating hours for reservation centers during the Eidul Fitr 2026 holidays to help passengers plan their travel in advance.

According to railway officials, reservation centers across the country will remain completely closed on the first day of Eid.

On the second day, booking offices will operate on limited hours, opening from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM to facilitate travelers.

From the third day of Eid onwards, reservation centers will resume their normal working hours.

Authorities have advised passengers to take these revised timings into account while planning their journeys during the holiday period to avoid any inconvenience.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially approved Eidul Fitr holidays, and the Cabinet Division has issued the notification confirming the schedule.

According to the notification, March 20 and March 21 will be observed as Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. These holidays will apply to all government offices that operate on both five-day and six-day work schedules, meaning offices will remain closed on Friday and Saturday for Eid celebrations.

But that’s not all, the break gets even longer. Since March 22 falls on Sunday, and March 23 is already a national public holiday, government employees will enjoy four consecutive days off.