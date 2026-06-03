Avoid Scam Calls with Google’s New AI Protection Tool in Real Time

LAHORE – Getting scam calls on your phone through your carrier remains a common problem that users continue to face, especially as fraudsters become more sophisticated with number spoofing and AI voice cloning. But now, search engine giant Google is rolling out a new AI-powered protection feature in its Phone app that can help detect fake or impersonated calls in real time, giving users a better chance to avoid scams before they can do any harm.

The update comes as impersonation scams become increasingly sophisticated in Pakistan, and parts of the world, and despite so much awareness, users continue to face unwanted situations, either getting scam calls along with deceptive SMS containing spam links. In many cases, scammers first spoof a trusted phone number, often one belonging to a family member, colleague, or known contact, by routing calls through internet-based systems that make them appear legitimate.

The concern is now being amplified by AI tools capable of mimicking human voices with striking accuracy. These deepfake voices can sound like a real relative, employer, or authority figure, making it far harder for people to identify fraud. Google says experts increasingly believe that most users can no longer reliably distinguish between real and AI-generated voices during a call.

Google is introducing what it calls silent verification system. When both participants are using the Phone by Google app, their devices quietly confirm the authenticity of the connection in the background using end-to-end encrypted RCS signals. The process is designed to be private and does not share personal data.

If a mismatch is detected, for example, if someone is impersonating a saved contact, the app triggers real-time warning during the call. This alert is intended to give users a chance to pause before sharing sensitive information such as banking details or verification codes.

The feature is enabled by default, although users can turn it off in settings if they prefer. Google has begun rolling it out globally this month, starting with Pixel devices. It will be available on phones running Android 12 and above, and other Android users can access it by installing the Phone by Google app and setting it as their default dialer.

Scam calls are becoming a growing threat for Pakistanis both at home and abroad, with fraudsters using fake bank representatives, government impersonations, lottery scams, and missed international calls to trick victims.

Scammers often pressure people into sharing sensitive details like OTPs, PINs, or banking information by creating fear or urgency. Similar tactics are also used against Pakistanis living overseas, where criminals impersonate embassies or official agencies to demand money or personal data.

Despite repeated warnings from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the problem continues. Authorities advise people to avoid unknown calls, never share personal information, and report suspicious numbers. Experts stress that real banks and government institutions never ask for confidential details or payments over unsolicited calls, and awareness remains the most effective defense against these scams.