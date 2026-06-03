No breakthrough in PPP-govt talks as budget date nears

ISLAMABAD – Differences between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the government over the upcoming federal budget continue to persist, with no significant progress reported in ongoing negotiations, according to sources.

Reports said that talks between the PPP and the government have failed to move forward, and the matter is now expected to be taken up at the senior leadership level of both sides.

They added that a meeting between senior leadership of the PPP and the government is likely to take place within the next one to two days to try to break the deadlock.

According to reports, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to meet the PPP chairman and co-chairman to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to convene the budget session on June 10. Sources said that regardless of the outcome of negotiations, the budget will be presented on the scheduled date.