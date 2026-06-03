Unmarried women above 35 to be included in BISP, officials announce

ISLAMABAD – Unmarried women aged over 35 will be included in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), officials announced during a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) subcommittee.

During the meeting, committee member Bilal Mandokhail pointed out that unmarried women were not currently covered under the BISP framework.

He stated that unmarried women without family support are among those most in need of financial assistance and should be prioritized for inclusion in the social welfare program.

In response, BISP officials informed the committee that unmarried women above the age of 35 are being incorporated into the program to ensure they receive financial support.