Petrol Pump Owners warn of Nationwide Fuel strike after June 15 over Policy Disputes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Petroleum Pump Owners Association rejected government’s policy of weekly adjustments in petroleum product prices and shared 19-point charter of demands, escalating tensions with the authorities.

The demands will be formally submitted to the government and relevant institutions within the next 24 hours as the group has warned that if its demands are not met, it will launch a nationwide strike after June 15.

Petrol Pumps association called for commission to be determined on a percentage basis instead of the current structure. It also seeks that Form K be issued in the name of the dealer or owner, and has demanded the termination of existing lease and franchise agreements. The association has further proposed that petrol pump owners be allowed to purchase petroleum products directly from refineries.

The points also includes calls for strict action against petroleum smuggling in Balochistan, the closure of illegal supply routes, and legal proceedings against officials allegedly involved in facilitating such activities, along with scrutiny of their assets.

Other demands include issuing all NOCs in the names of dealers, conducting audits to account for short deliveries and compensating losses, and introducing an automated mechanism for determining commissions. The association has also urged that OGRA and related regulations clearly define and safeguard the rights of petrol pump owners.

It further recommends shifting petroleum pricing revisions from a weekly to a monthly basis, arguing that the change would help stabilize market conditions. In addition, the association has demanded a transparent policy for the establishment of new petrol pumps based on population and business viability, as well as the withdrawal of preferential treatment reportedly given to company-operated fuel stations.

The association’s warning of industrial action after June 15 has raised concerns over possible disruptions in the fuel supply chain if negotiations with authorities fail to progress.