Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi song faces backlash after release

A new song featuring Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and dancer-actress Nora Fatehi has sparked controversy shortly after its release.

According to Indian media reports, the song “Sarke Chunari Teri Sarke” from their upcoming film D: The Devil was released on YouTube, where it has faced strong criticism.

Reports say a formal complaint has been filed against the song. Advocate Vineet Jindal approached the Central Board of Film Certification, demanding immediate legal action.

The complaint has also been sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, alleging that some lyrics are objectionable and unsuitable for public viewing, while the video includes inappropriate scenes.

The petitioner argued that such content could negatively impact children and youth, calling for an immediate ban on the song.

Meanwhile, the issue has sparked debate on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions.