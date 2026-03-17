ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has cancelled iconic Pakistan Day parade scheduled for March 23, 2026, citing the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and sweeping nationwide austerity measures.

This rare move comes amid austerity drive againsty the pompous parade which is long regarded as a powerful display of national pride and military might. According to official directives, not only the parade but all major associated ceremonies have been called off.

Instead, Pakistanis will observe the day through modest yet dignified flag-hoisting events, in what is said to be a shift from grandeur to restraint in response to pressing economic realities.

Officials stressed that this decision is rooted in broader commitment to fiscal discipline, as the country navigates the challenges posed by global energy instability. The move is in line with national celebrations with the government’s austerity policy, without compromising the spirit and significance of the historic day.

Pakistan Day symbolises unity, resilience, and unwavering dedication to national ideals, and that will remain intact despite cancellation of the Parade. Ministries, divisions, and government departments across the country have been formally instructed to commemorate the occasion in a simple yet respectful manner.