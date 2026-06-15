US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 June 2026

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes in latest interbank and open market exchange update, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.
On June 15, US Dollar hovered at Rs278.35 for buying and Rs279.45 for selling, continuing its strong footing in the market. Euro stood at Rs322.43 buying and Rs328.45 selling, while UK Pound remained one of highest-valued currencies at Rs373.92 buying and Rs378.90 selling.
UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.80 (buying) and Rs76.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.20 and Rs74.80 respectively. The Omani Riyal stood significantly higher at Rs722.00 buying and Rs732.32 selling, followed by the Qatari Riyal at Rs75.04 and Rs76.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.35
|279.45
|Euro
|EUR
|322.43
|328.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.92
|378.90
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.20
|74.80
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.00
|732.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.04
|76.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.75
|747.85
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|886.85
|896.99
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193.79
|198.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|197.57
|207.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214.65
|219.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.15
|164.88
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.94
|351.95
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|38.05
|38.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.71
|1.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.80
|3.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|67.05
|67.90
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.45
|8.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.39
|43.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|27.88
|28.18
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|30.27
|30.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.01
|36.01
Bahraini Dinar remained one of the strongest currencies in the market at Rs736.75 buying and Rs747.85 selling, while the Kuwaiti Dinar topped the list at Rs886.85 buying and Rs896.99 selling.
Australian Dollar was traded at Rs193.79 (buying) and Rs198.75 (selling), Canadian Dollar at Rs197.57 and Rs207.05, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs214.65 and Rs219.64. The Swiss Franc stood at Rs346.94 buying and Rs351.95 selling, while the New Zealand Dollar was recorded at Rs160.15 and Rs164.88.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|279.9
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.60
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.5
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72