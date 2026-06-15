Indian actress Sanchita Ogle ‘commits suicide’

The Indian television and entertainment world has been left in shock and grief following the sudden passing of young actress Sanchita Ogle, 22, who was found dead at her ancestral home. According to Indian media reports, the incident is being treated as a suspected suicide, though investigations remain ongoing.

Police officials confirmed the incident took place on the previous evening. Authorities stated that Sanchita was alone in her room with the door locked from the inside. Initial findings indicated she had died by suspected hanging. Family members and locals rushed her to hospital immediately, where doctors pronounced her dead upon examination.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed and completed the necessary legal procedures, after which the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Following a request by her father, police have registered a case of suspicious death and are examining all possible angles to determine the full facts.

Sanchita Ogle was considered one of Indian television’s rising talents. She had showcased her acting abilities in popular drama serials including Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, and had also appeared in films such as Chhaava and Silence 2: The Night Will Shout.

Following news of her sudden death, an outpouring of condolence messages has been shared by fans and fellow artists, with the entertainment industry expressing deep sorrow over this tragic loss.