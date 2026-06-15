Pakistan braces for rain, storms and strong winds from June 16-20

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Meteorological Department has forecast dust storms, strong winds, and thunderstorms accompanied by rain across upper and various plains regions of the country between June 16 and 20, 2026.

According to the Met Office, a western weather system is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from June 17 onwards, triggering a shift in weather conditions across multiple regions.

Punjab & Islamabad Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, and Chakwal are expected to experience dust storms, gusty winds, and thundery rainfall. Similar conditions are forecast for Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Narowal, and Sialkot. Mandi Bahauddin, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Sargodha are also in line for thunderstorms and rain. In southern Punjab, districts including Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar may see rain and strong winds, while Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Sahiwal are also expected to receive thundery showers.

Gilgit-Baltistan Diamer, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghizer, Ghanche, and Shigar are all forecast to see storms and rainfall during this period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, and Abbottabad — along with several southern and central districts — are expected to receive thunderstorm-accompanied rainfall and strong winds.

Balochistan & Sindh Zhob, Quetta, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and other Balochistan districts face the likelihood of strong winds and rain. In Sindh, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Ghotki, and surrounding areas are expected to see thunderstorms. Karachi and Hyderabad, meanwhile, have been forecast to experience dusty winds.