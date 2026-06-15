Dr Nabiha Ali Khan breaks silence on divorce rumours, denies notice claims

LAHORE – Media personality and psychiatrist Dr Nabiha Ali Khan has responded to recent rumours regarding alleged marital issues with her husband Haris Khokhar, clarifying that no divorce notice has been issued and calling for privacy in their personal matters.

Dr Nabiha, who gained popularity for her outspoken views and frequent media appearances, has recently been at the centre of public attention over speculation about her marriage, which she confirmed has been facing difficulties, with the couple currently living separately.

The rumours intensified after a recent interview in which Dr Nabiha was asked about her biggest mistake. When she declined to answer and laughed off the question, social media users speculated that she was referring to her marriage. The reaction reportedly upset Haris Khokhar, further fueling public discussion.

Responding to the controversy on her YouTube channel, Dr Nabiha said she has not spoken against her husband and urged him to resolve matters privately instead of discussing them on social media. She added that she has already made efforts to preserve the relationship but will not apologise for statements she did not make.

She firmly denied claims of any divorce notice and expressed hope that the couple would reconcile. Dr Nabiha also appealed to content creators and YouTubers to avoid using sensational divorce-related thumbnails, warning that such content can have damaging personal consequences.