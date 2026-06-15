CSS 2022 Cheating Case: Candidates, FPSC Officials get clean chit despite Tampering Allegations

LAHORE – A controversial case of cheating in Central Superior Services (CSS) 2022 examinations surfaced online after fresh developments surrounding long-standing allegations of cheating, answer sheet manipulation, and FPSC collusion.

Investigative journalist Zahid Gishkori shared a report that two candidates, identified Ali Sher and Halal Ahmad, allegedly from influential backgrounds in Karachi, were accused of benefiting from unfair means during the competitive examination process. The allegations show that both candidates initially achieved top positions in the written examination, raising serious concerns about the transparency of one of Pakistan’s most prestigious recruitment systems.

The controversy deepened when both candidates reportedly failed to satisfy the panel during the interview stage, prompting internal probe. Later, the Federal Public Service Commission (Federal Public Service Commission) chairman is said to have ordered an inquiry into the matter.

CSS امتحان میں 2 امیدواروں (امیر زادوں) نے مبینہ طور پر (FPSC) کے ملازمین کی ملی بھگت سے تحریری امتحان میں اعلیٰ نمبر حاصل کیے،

انٹرویو کے دوران ان کی کارکردگی مشکوک لگنے پر تحقیقات ہوئیں، جن میں مبینہ طور پر پرچوں اور مارکنگ شیٹس میں ردوبدل اور خفیہ نظام کی خلاف ورزی سامنے آئی،… — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) June 15, 2026

Investigative findings later led to a charge sheet alleging possible involvement of officials and alleged collusion across different administrative levels, including claims that examination materials may have been tampered with. One report cited the alleged replacement of multiple answer sheets under an undisclosed arrangement, intensifying suspicions about systemic vulnerabilities in the examination process.

The matter escalated further when federal investigators launched proceedings, resulting in the arrest of the two candidates and disciplinary action against certain officials. In parallel, the Federal Investigators also became involved in probing the alleged misconduct and administrative lapses.

However, years after the initial accusations and legal proceedings, a special court in Islamabad issued a clean chit to some FPSC officials named in the case, citing objections and shortcomings in the investigative process. The decision triggered renewed debate over accountability, evidence handling, and the robustness of investigative procedures in high-profile recruitment fraud cases.

As proceedings continue to be discussed on social platforms, the case has once again raised difficult questions about merit, institutional integrity, and the safeguards within Pakistan’s competitive civil service examination system.