US Vice President JD Vance offers Iran $300b fund if it sticks to deal

WASHINGTON – US Vice President JD Vance has stated that Iran could gain access to a $300 billion construction fund, provided it fully honours its obligations and commitments under a prospective agreement.

Speaking in an interview with American media, Vance explained that the proposed fund would be financed by Gulf allied nations, and Iran’s access to it would be strictly conditional on its compliance with the terms of any deal reached.

He made clear that should Iran fulfil the agreed conditions, the funds could be directed toward reconstruction and development projects within the country.

Vance further revealed that the unfreezing of Iran’s $24 billion in frozen assets is not currently part of the existing draft of the understanding being negotiated.

He added that the implementation of any agreement and future steps forward would depend entirely on Iran’s adherence to its commitments and its ability to build trust with the other parties involved.