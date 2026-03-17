Where to get Fresh Currency Notes for Eid ul Fitr 2026?

ISLAMABAD – Eid-ul-Fitr is around the corner and State Bank of Pakistan has started distribution of fresh currency notes, bringing excitement and relief to citizens eager to celebrate with fresh cash.

According to sources, all commercial banks across the country received fresh supply of new notes, ensuring that the public can easily access them during the festive season. The initiative aims to make Eid preparations smoother and more convenient for everyone.

Want those crisp notes for Eid gifting can visit their nearest bank branch to collect new currency notes. Additionally, selected ATMs will also dispense high-quality fresh notes.

Any Pakistani citizen with a valid original national identity card can obtain the new notes by visiting banks during the holy month of Ramadan.

Market insiders warn that demand for fresh notes is expected to surge sharply as Eid approaches, which could lead to shortages. Citizens are strongly advised to secure their notes early in Ramadan to avoid last-minute disappointment.

In major city markets, some individuals have already set up stalls selling fresh produce at inflated prices. However, the State Bank of Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation to ensure fair distribution and prevent exploitation.

Authorities urge the public to obtain new notes only through official banking channels and avoid illegal sellers.