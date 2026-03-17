Sindh, KP announce Eid holidays; banks to remain closed on March 23

KARACHI – The government of Sindh has issued a notification announcing public holidays on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, while the State Bank of Pakistan has declared a bank holiday on March 23 for Pakistan Day.

According to the notification, March 20 and 21 will be public holidays for Eid across the province, during which government offices and institutions will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has also announced Eid holidays from Thursday, March 19 to Saturday, March 21, as per a statement issued by the administration department.

Earlier, the Federal Government of Pakistan announced a two-day public holiday for Eid al-Fitr on March 20 and 21, 2026, with the Cabinet Division issuing the notification following approval from the prime minister.