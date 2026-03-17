Russia offers discounted oil to Pakistan if approached, says envoy

ISLAMABAD – Albert P Khorev, the Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, has said that Russia is ready to supply cheap oil to Pakistan if approached.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the envoy stated that Russia is willing to sell oil and Pakistan can benefit from the current situation. He noted that, to his knowledge, Pakistan has not yet formally contacted Russia for oil purchases, but assured that discounted oil would be provided if it does.

He emphasized that the energy sector remains a key pillar of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

Commenting on regional developments, Khorev said Russia has longstanding military and technical cooperation with Iran. He described Iran’s response as targeting US military installations in the Gulf, adding that the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain and complex.

The ambassador also said the world has been surprised by the military actions of Donald Trump, noting that it is difficult to predict how and when the current tensions will end.

He strongly condemned an attack on a girls’ school in Iran that reportedly killed 170 children, calling it unacceptable. He urged all parties to avoid the use of force and resolve issues through political and diplomatic means in line with the United Nations Charter.

Khorev further stated that the use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran has escalated the crisis, alleging attempts to weaken Iran’s leadership and create divisions within the Islamic world.