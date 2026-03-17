Marnus Labuschagne named captain of Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for PSL 11

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has been appointed captain of the new franchise Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for Pakistan Super League Season 11.

The franchise announced the appointment through its official social media accounts, sharing a 26-second video. The clip showed a private jet flying over Hyderabad, dropping leaflets that read, “Marnus Labuschagne appointed captain.”

Labuschagne had joined the Kingsmen through a direct signing ahead of the PSL draft, though the financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The upcoming PSL season is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen will begin their campaign against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match on March 26 at Gaddafi Stadium.