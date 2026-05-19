Sylhet Test: Pakistan need 121 more runs to win with 3 wickets in hand

SYLHET – At the end of the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh, Pakistan reached 316 for 7 while chasing a target of 437 runs.

In pursuit of Bangladesh’s 437-run target, Pakistan lost their first wicket at 27 runs when Abdullah Fazal was dismissed for 6.

The second wicket fell at 41 runs as Azan Awais was removed after scoring 21.

After the early setbacks, captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam steadied the innings, taking the score to 133 before Babar was dismissed for 47.

Saud Shakeel, the new batter, could not stay long at the crease and departed for just 6 runs. Pakistan were then 162 when Shan Masood was dismissed after scoring 71. Salman Ali Agha also contributed 71 runs before getting out, while Hasan Ali was dismissed without scoring.

At stumps, Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 75 and Sajid Khan was on 8.

On the third day in Sylhet, Bangladesh were bowled out for 390 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a massive target of 437 runs after taking a total lead of 436 runs including the first innings advantage.

Following Bangladesh’s strong batting display, the challenge for Pakistan’s batters became even tougher, as surviving and chasing such a large target on a deteriorating pitch has turned into a difficult task.

Bangladesh began the third day at 110 for 3. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim added to the total, but Bangladesh suffered a setback at 115 when Shanto was dismissed for 15, lbw to Khurram Shahzad.