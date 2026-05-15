Will Virat Kohli play the World Cup 2027?

NEW DELHI – Former India captain Virat Kohli has finally spoken about his international future and his plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying he still wishes to play the tournament but only in an environment where his value and contribution are respected.

Speaking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru podcast on Friday, Kohli said that if he is playing cricket, his intention is to continue playing, and representing India in a World Cup still holds great significance for him.

He said people frequently ask him whether he wants to play the 2027 World Cup, to which he responds that if he is active in the game, then he obviously wants to continue playing at the highest level.

Kohli clarified that his approach is now very straightforward—if he is in a setup where he can contribute positively and feels valued, he will continue. However, if he is made to feel that he needs to constantly prove his worth, then he cannot remain in such an environment.

The former Indian skipper added that he maintains full honesty with his preparation, effort, and approach, always aiming to give 100 percent for the team on the field.

He further said that at this stage, he is playing cricket purely out of love for the game, not to prove anything to anyone. Kohli said playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy reminded him of his childhood days of playing cricket freely.

He also remarked that if an organisation initially expresses trust but later begins questioning processes, it becomes difficult to understand such a shift in approach. According to him, clarity should be provided from the beginning about expectations.

Kohli added that a player should not be judged solely on results, as consistent performance cannot be guaranteed at all times, though he remains confident in his fitness, work ethic, and commitment.

He stated that if required, he is ready to run from boundary to boundary for 40 overs in an ODI without complaint.

The 37-year-old batter is currently in excellent form in ODIs, scoring three centuries and three fifties in his last seven innings against New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he also scored 131 and 77.

In IPL 2026, Kohli has continued his strong performances, scoring 484 runs in 12 innings with one century and three half-centuries, maintaining a strike rate of 165.75.