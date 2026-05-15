PTI MNA alleges Quetta DC sent him girl’s phone number for meeting

QUETTA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Adil Khan Bazai has claimed that the Deputy Commissioner of Quetta sent him a woman’s phone number and asked him to meet her.

The revelation came during a National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, where members appeared surprised after the PTI-backed lawmaker from Quetta made the statement on the floor of the House.

Adil Khan Bazai said the DC sent him a message along with a girl’s contact number and advised him to meet her. When he asked for clarification, he was reportedly told that she was a “big fan” and wished to meet him.

The PTI lawmaker questioned in the assembly when it became the job of a deputy commissioner to share personal contacts and arrange meetings, demanding an explanation from the government.