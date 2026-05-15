Big Drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan as Per Tola dips to Rs4.76Lac

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered sharp decline on Friday, after weakness in the international bullion market.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola in the local market fell by Rs15,500 during the day, bringing it down to Rs476,862.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a significant drop of Rs13,289, after which it settled at Rs408,832.

New Gold Price

Unit Change Price Gold (per tola) ↓ Rs15,500 Rs476,862 Gold (10 grams) ↓ Rs13,289 Rs408,832 Gold (per tola – previous day) ↑ Rs1,000 Rs492,362 Gold (international per ounce) ↓ $155 (incl. $20 premium) $4,545 Silver (per tola) ↓ Rs972 Rs8,232

This follows a previous increase in prices a day earlier, when on Thursday the per-tola gold rate had risen by Rs1,000, reaching Rs492,362.

On the global front, gold prices also moved downward, losing $155 to settle at $4,545 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20.

Silver Price in Pakistan

silver prices in the domestic market also declined. The per-tola rate of silver decreased by Rs972, bringing it down to Rs8,232.