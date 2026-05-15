Big Drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan as Per Tola dips to Rs4.76Lac

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered sharp decline on Friday, after weakness in the international bullion market.
Data shared by Sarafa Association shows price of gold per tola in the local market fell by Rs15,500 during the day, bringing it down to Rs476,862.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a significant drop of Rs13,289, after which it settled at Rs408,832.
New Gold Price
|Unit
|Change
|Price
|Gold (per tola)
|↓ Rs15,500
|Rs476,862
|Gold (10 grams)
|↓ Rs13,289
|Rs408,832
|Gold (per tola – previous day)
|↑ Rs1,000
|Rs492,362
|Gold (international per ounce)
|↓ $155 (incl. $20 premium)
|$4,545
|Silver (per tola)
|↓ Rs972
|Rs8,232
This follows a previous increase in prices a day earlier, when on Thursday the per-tola gold rate had risen by Rs1,000, reaching Rs492,362.
On the global front, gold prices also moved downward, losing $155 to settle at $4,545 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20.
Silver Price in Pakistan
silver prices in the domestic market also declined. The per-tola rate of silver decreased by Rs972, bringing it down to Rs8,232.
Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains