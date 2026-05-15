10-kg flour bag prices soar in Punjab cities – Check new rates

GUJRANWALA – Flour prices have witnessed a sharp increase in various cities of Punjab, including Gujranwala, despite government’s efforts to tackle overpricing.

In the open market of Gujranwala, a 10-kilogram bag of flour is being sold for Rs1,150 to 1,200, while a 15-kilogram bag costs Rs1,650 to 1,680.

The price hike has left many households worried, and citizens are urging authorities to take notice and regulate the market to prevent further strain on their budgets.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of issues relating to the sale and procurement of wheat across the country.

The federal cabinet has constituted a cabinet committee to address the matter.

The cabinet also directed to devise an accountability mechanism for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and private Hajj operators to ensure the protection of the rights of pilgrims.

To this respect, the cabinet approved the recommendations of the cabinet committee formed to review the Hajj Policy 2027-2030 by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The cabinet also approved handing over the construction and development of a low-cost housing project in Farash Town, Islamabad, for residents of Islamabad’s Katchi Abadis to the Capital Development Authority.