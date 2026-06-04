Hybrid SUV launched in Pakistan on Monthly Plan with over Rs550,000 in free benefits

ISLAMABAD – A new hybrid SUV has been introduced with attractive financing structure aimed at easing entry into the premium vehicle segment. The offer brings together a structured monthly payment plan alongside substantial ownership benefits, reflecting a shift in how automakers are positioning hybrid technology for a broader audience.

MG Pakistan rolled out special financing offer for MG HS plug-in hybrid SUV, allowing buyers to drive home the vehicle on monthly instalments of just Rs206,229.

Marketed as a zero-markup deal with no hidden charges, the offer is being positioned as one of the most aggressive financing packages currently available for hybrid SUVs in the country.

What makes the deal stand out is not just the instalment plan, but a bundle of high-value freebies aimed at dramatically reducing the initial cost of ownership. Buyers will receive a free insurance guarantee worth Rs74,243, a full two-year insurance package valued at Rs306,869, a vehicle tracker priced at Rs25,000, and a 7-kilowatt home charger worth Rs150,000.

Altogether, these complimentary benefits exceed Rs550,000 in value, significantly easing the financial burden for new buyers of the plug-in hybrid SUV.

MG Pakistan says the scheme will be available nationwide through its dealership network, making it accessible to customers across the country. Interested buyers can contact their nearest MG showroom for complete details, including down payment requirements, financing tenure, and other terms and conditions.

The company says the initiative is aimed at accelerating the shift toward hybrid and electric mobility in Pakistan, especially as fuel prices continue to rise and demand for fuel-efficient alternatives grows.