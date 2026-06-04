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Security threat: Ban imposed on mango crates at Sindh Secretariat

By Web Desk
9:31 pm | Jun 4, 2026
Security Threat Ban Imposed On Mango Crates At Sindh Secretariat

KARACHI – The Sindh government has imposed a ban on bringing mango crates into the Sindh Secretariat due to security concerns.

According to an official notification, the entry of mango boxes has been prohibited inside the Sindh Secretariat building, including Barracks A-4 and B-4.

The directive instructs security personnel to strictly enforce the order and ensure full compliance.

The notification further states that security staff must not allow any mango crates to enter the premises under any circumstances.

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