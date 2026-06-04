Pakistan mulls new fixed charges for low electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is reportedly considering a new electricity tariff plan for industrial consumers, which will impose higher charges on low electricity users while offering discounts to industries with higher consumption.

The move is aimed at discouraging industries from switching to solar power and to encourage greater use of the national grid.

Under the proposed plan, industries consuming less electricity will face higher fixed charges, whereas high-usage industries could benefit from cheaper per-unit rates. Industrial electricity rates under the new policy may range between 6 and 8 cents per unit.

The Power Division has indicated that the new tariff policy is expected to be implemented within the next two months. The plan has also been shared with the IMF, which has requested data on electricity usage and industries leaving the national grid.

Initially, the policy will apply only to industrial consumers, but it may later be extended to commercial and residential users. Authorities estimate that the new policy could increase electricity demand by up to 1,000 megawatts.

Officials emphasized that the policy is essential to cover the costs of the national grid and to incentivize industries to continue relying on it.