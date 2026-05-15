Pakistan weather update 15 May 2026: Met office forecasts drop in heat

LAHORE – Weather conditions are changing across several cities in Pakistan, with some areas experiencing a drop in heat while others may see rainfall.

In Lahore, the weather has turned pleasant, with temperatures easing. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a 20 percent chance of rain tonight, while daytime is expected to remain dry.

Lahore weather

Current temperature in Lahore is recorded at 29°C, with a maximum of 37°C and a minimum of 26°C. Wind speeds are around 5 km/h.

Air quality in Lahore remains a concern, ranking seventh globally with an overall AQI of 137. Specific areas recorded higher pollution levels: Bedian 161, Model Town 155, Gulberg III 148, and Burki Road 132.

Karachi Weather

Meanwhile, in Karachi, the sky is partly cloudy with warm daytime temperatures. Morning temperatures reached 30°C, feeling like 33°C, and the PMD forecasts the city could experience a maximum of 36°C today.

Islamabad Weather

Islamabad has seen cloudy skies, with the Meteorological Department predicting thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature in the federal capital may reach 38°C. Rainfall is also expected in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.