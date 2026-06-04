Four terrorists killed in separate intelligence-based operations in KP: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Four terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the night of June 3 and 4, according to the military’s media wing.

The operations were carried out in Dera Ismail Khan and Mohmand districts after reports of the presence of militants linked to Fitna-al-Khwarij.

In Dera Ismail Khan, security forces launched an intelligence-based operation following credible intelligence about militant presence in the area. During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in an intense exchange of fire in which two militants were killed.

In a separate operation in Mohmand district, security forces conducted another targeted action, leading to a fierce gun battle in which two more militants were neutralised.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were allegedly involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

Following the operations, security forces launched sanitisation drives in the affected areas to clear any remaining militants and ensure stability. The military said these actions aim to eliminate terrorist networks and prevent further incidents.

ISPR added that the operations are part of Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism campaign under the national vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan framework.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue operations across the country to eliminate militancy and strengthen security, the statement concluded.