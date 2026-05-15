Gold Rates in Pakistan | Daily Gold Price Update – 15 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.92Lac Per Tola on Friday amid gains in the international bullion market.
The price of gold per tola in the local market jumped to Rs492,362, while price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs848 to settle at Rs422,121.
24KGold Prices Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|Current Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|Rs492,362
|Gold
|10 grams
|Rs422,121
|International Gold
|Per ounce
|$4,700
|Silver
|Per tola
|Rs9,204
21Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs441,375
|Rs421,312
|Rs361,125
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs37,841
|Rs36,121
|Rs30,961
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs378,418
|Rs361,217
|Rs309,615
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,072,541
|Rs1,023,789
|Rs877,533
The latest increase comes a day after gold prices witnessed a modest decline on Wednesday, when the per tola rate dropped and closed at Rs491,362.
In the global market, gold prices increased by $10 per ounce, taking the international rate to $4,700 per ounce, including a premium of $20. Analysts believe fluctuations in international prices continue to influence Pakistan’s domestic bullion rates.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs65, reaching Rs9,204 in the local market.
Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains