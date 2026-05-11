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Gold price dips by Rs5,300 Per Tola in Pakistan amid massive selloff

By News Desk
3:42 pm | May 11, 2026
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Monday, tracking global downturn in bullion market as per tola rate dropped by Rs 5,300.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola coming down by Rs 5,300, bringing it down to Rs 488,362, while 10-gram gold plunged by Rs 4,544 to settle at Rs 418,691.

Gold Rates Today

Item Price Change
Gold (per tola) Rs 488,362 –Rs 5,300
Gold (10 grams) Rs 418,691 –Rs 4,544
International Gold (per ounce) $4,660 – $53
Silver (per tola) Rs 8,513 No change

The international bullion market also played a key role in the downward trend, as global gold prices plunged by $53 per ounce, bringing the rate to $4,660 per ounce.

Latest Gold Rates

Date Gold Price (Per Tola)
May 11, 2026 Rs. 484,500
May 10, 2026 Rs. 484,500
May 9, 2026 Rs. 484,500
May 8, 2026 Rs. 485,000
May 7, 2026 Rs. 488,500
May 6, 2026 Rs. 482,500
May 5, 2026 Rs. 476,000 – 477,500
May 4, 2026 Rs. 478,500 – 479,000
May 3, 2026 Rs. 481,800
May 2, 2026 Rs. 481,000 – 481,800

Silver prices remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs 8,513 per tola, offering some stability amid the broader precious metals decline.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 11 May 2026

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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