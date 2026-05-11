Gold price dips by Rs5,300 Per Tola in Pakistan amid massive selloff

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Monday, tracking global downturn in bullion market as per tola rate dropped by Rs 5,300.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of gold per tola coming down by Rs 5,300, bringing it down to Rs 488,362, while 10-gram gold plunged by Rs 4,544 to settle at Rs 418,691.
Gold Rates Today
|Item
|Price
|Change
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs 488,362
|–Rs 5,300
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs 418,691
|–Rs 4,544
|International Gold (per ounce)
|$4,660
|– $53
|Silver (per tola)
|Rs 8,513
|No change
The international bullion market also played a key role in the downward trend, as global gold prices plunged by $53 per ounce, bringing the rate to $4,660 per ounce.
Latest Gold Rates
|Date
|Gold Price (Per Tola)
|May 11, 2026
|Rs. 484,500
|May 10, 2026
|Rs. 484,500
|May 9, 2026
|Rs. 484,500
|May 8, 2026
|Rs. 485,000
|May 7, 2026
|Rs. 488,500
|May 6, 2026
|Rs. 482,500
|May 5, 2026
|Rs. 476,000 – 477,500
|May 4, 2026
|Rs. 478,500 – 479,000
|May 3, 2026
|Rs. 481,800
|May 2, 2026
|Rs. 481,000 – 481,800
Silver prices remained unchanged, holding steady at Rs 8,513 per tola, offering some stability amid the broader precious metals decline.
Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 11 May 2026