Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 11 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs4.93Lac Per Tola on May 11, 2026, after latest losses in the global bullion market.
As of Minday, the price of 24Karat gold per tola fell by Rs400, settling at Rs493,662, while price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs343 to reach Rs423,235
Gold Rates Today
|Item
|Unit
|Price
|24KGold
|Per tola
|Rs 493,662
|24KGold
|10 grams
|Rs 423,235
|Silver
|Per tola
|Rs 8,513
18, 21, and 22 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|444,125
|423,937
|363,375
|Per 1 Gram
|38,077
|36,346
|31,154
|Per 10 Gram
|380,774
|363,466
|311,542
|Per Ounce
|1,079,223
|1,030,168
|883,001
In the international market, gold also slipped by $4, bringing the global rate to $4,713 per ounce, along with a premium of $20. The downward movement in global prices has directly impacted local bullion rates, keeping traders cautious amid ongoing volatility.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Alongside gold, silver prices also declined in the domestic market. The per tola rate of silver dropped by Rs12, settling at Rs8,513, reflecting broader weakness in precious metals trading.
Market analysts say the continued fluctuations in international prices are likely to keep local bullion markets under pressure in the short term, with investors closely watching global economic signals for further direction.
Gold Price dips at Rs493,662 Per Tola, Silver at Rs8,513 after fresh decline