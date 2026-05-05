Gold Rates Today in Pakistan (May 6, 2026): 18, 21, 24Karat Tola Gold Prices

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs477,862 in the local bullion market on 6 May 2026, while rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs409,689.
24 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|477,862
|Gold
|10 Grams
|409,689
|Silver
|Per Tola
|7,849
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,555
Gold Rates Last Week
|Date
|24K Gold Price
|May 5, 2026
|476,000 – 477,500
|May 4, 2026
|478,500 – 479,962
|Apr 29, 2026
|476,500 – 479,562
|Apr 28, 2026
|480,500 – 485,062
|Apr 27, 2026
|491,500 – 493,962
|Apr 26, 2026
|494,100
22Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|437,708
|417,812
|358,125
|Per 1 Gram
|37,527
|35,821
|30,704
|Per 10 Gram
|375,274
|358,216
|307,042
|Per Ounce
|1,063,631
|1,015,284
|870,243
On the global front, gold prices also weakened, decreasing by $21 to reach $4,555 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also registered a decline, falling by Rs65 to reach Rs7,849 per tola, indicating a broader trend of softening precious metal prices.