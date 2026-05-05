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Gold Rates Today in Pakistan (May 6, 2026): 18, 21, 24Karat Tola Gold Prices

By News Desk
4:34 am | May 6, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs477,862 in the local bullion market on 6 May 2026, while rate for 10 grams of gold settled at Rs409,689.

24 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price
Gold Per Tola 477,862
Gold 10 Grams 409,689
Silver Per Tola 7,849
Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,555

Gold Rates Last Week

Date 24K Gold Price
May 5, 2026 476,000 – 477,500
May 4, 2026 478,500 – 479,962
Apr 29, 2026 476,500 – 479,562
Apr 28, 2026 480,500 – 485,062
Apr 27, 2026 491,500 – 493,962
Apr 26, 2026 494,100

22Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 437,708 417,812 358,125
Per 1 Gram 37,527 35,821 30,704
Per 10 Gram 375,274 358,216 307,042
Per Ounce 1,063,631 1,015,284 870,243

On the global front, gold prices also weakened, decreasing by $21 to reach $4,555 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan also registered a decline, falling by Rs65 to reach Rs7,849 per tola, indicating a broader trend of softening precious metal prices.

Gold prices decline for second consecutive day in Pakistan

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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