Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price per Tola – 5 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs4.79Lac Per Tola amid losses in local and international markets.

The price of gold per tola plunged by Rs3,800 in a single day, settling at Rs479,962. The rate for 10 grams of gold also fell sharply by Rs3,257, bringing it down to Rs411,490.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today

Category New Price 24K Gold (per tola) Rs479,962 24K Gold (10 grams) Rs411,490 24K Gold (international) $4,576 Silver (per tola) Rs7,914

22Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 438,625 418,687.5 358,875 Per 1 Gram 37,605.33 35,896 30,768 Per 10 Gram 376,053.33 358,960 307,680 Per Ounce 1,065,858.75 1,017,410.63 872,066.25

This latest fall comes just days after a smaller dip on Saturday, when gold per tola slipped by Rs200 to close at Rs483,762, signaling a continuing downward trend in the market.

On the global front, gold prices dropped by $38, reaching $4,576 per ounce, including a $20 premium — a decline that directly influenced domestic rates.