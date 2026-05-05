Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price per Tola – 5 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs4.79Lac Per Tola amid losses in local and international markets.
The price of gold per tola plunged by Rs3,800 in a single day, settling at Rs479,962. The rate for 10 grams of gold also fell sharply by Rs3,257, bringing it down to Rs411,490.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today
|Category
|New Price
|24K Gold (per tola)
|Rs479,962
|24K Gold (10 grams)
|Rs411,490
|24K Gold (international)
|$4,576
|Silver (per tola)
|Rs7,914
22Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|438,625
|418,687.5
|358,875
|Per 1 Gram
|37,605.33
|35,896
|30,768
|Per 10 Gram
|376,053.33
|358,960
|307,680
|Per Ounce
|1,065,858.75
|1,017,410.63
|872,066.25
This latest fall comes just days after a smaller dip on Saturday, when gold per tola slipped by Rs200 to close at Rs483,762, signaling a continuing downward trend in the market.
On the global front, gold prices dropped by $38, reaching $4,576 per ounce, including a $20 premium — a decline that directly influenced domestic rates.