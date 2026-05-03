Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Prices Updates – 3 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs483,762 per tola on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Per Tola of gold fell by Rs200, settling at Rs483,762, while the rate for 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs172, bringing it down to Rs414,747.

Gold Rates Today

Commodity Unit Current Price Gold Per Tola 483,762 Gold 10 Grams 414,747 Gold (Intl.) Per Ounce $4,614 Silver Per Tola 8,014

The downward trend in local prices followed a marginal decrease in global rates. In the international market, gold prices slipped by $2 to reach $4,614 per ounce, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

In contrast to gold, silver prices recorded an upward movement in the local market. The price of silver increased by Rs193 per tola, reaching Rs8,014.

Market observers note that fluctuations in international bullion prices continue to influence domestic rates, with even minor changes globally reflecting in Pakistan’s local market.