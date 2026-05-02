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Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 2 May 2026

By News Desk
9:44 am | May 2, 2026
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan remained stable at Rs483,962 on May 2, 2026, despite fluctuations in the international market, showing a relatively stable trend in the local bullion sector.

Gold Prices Today

Commodity Unit New Price 
Gold Per Tola 483,962
Gold 10 Grams 414,919
Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,616
Silver Per Tola 7,821

22 Karat Gold Prices

Unit Price (Rs)
Per Tola 442,750
Per 10 Gram 379,591
Per Gram 37,959
Per Ounce 1,075,882

21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit Price (Rs)
Per Tola 422,625
Per 10 Gram 362,337
Per Gram 36,233.75
Per Ounce 1,026,978

Silver also recorded a marginal rise, gaining Rs55 per tola to reach Rs7,821, compared to Rs7,766 earlier.

Market observers note that although there has been a slight increase, overall price movement remains relatively stable. Ongoing global economic uncertainty and international price shifts continue to influence the market, while investors maintain interest in gold as a secure investment option

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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