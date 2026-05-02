Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 2 May 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan remained stable at Rs483,962 on May 2, 2026, despite fluctuations in the international market, showing a relatively stable trend in the local bullion sector.

Gold Prices Today

Commodity Unit New Price Gold Per Tola 483,962 Gold 10 Grams 414,919 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,616 Silver Per Tola 7,821

22 Karat Gold Prices

Unit Price (Rs) Per Tola 442,750 Per 10 Gram 379,591 Per Gram 37,959 Per Ounce 1,075,882

21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit Price (Rs) Per Tola 422,625 Per 10 Gram 362,337 Per Gram 36,233.75 Per Ounce 1,026,978

Silver also recorded a marginal rise, gaining Rs55 per tola to reach Rs7,821, compared to Rs7,766 earlier.

Market observers note that although there has been a slight increase, overall price movement remains relatively stable. Ongoing global economic uncertainty and international price shifts continue to influence the market, while investors maintain interest in gold as a secure investment option