Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 2 May 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan remained stable at Rs483,962 on May 2, 2026, despite fluctuations in the international market, showing a relatively stable trend in the local bullion sector.
Gold Prices Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|483,962
|Gold
|10 Grams
|414,919
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,616
|Silver
|Per Tola
|7,821
22 Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|Price (Rs)
|Per Tola
|442,750
|Per 10 Gram
|379,591
|Per Gram
|37,959
|Per Ounce
|1,075,882
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|Price (Rs)
|Per Tola
|422,625
|Per 10 Gram
|362,337
|Per Gram
|36,233.75
|Per Ounce
|1,026,978
Silver also recorded a marginal rise, gaining Rs55 per tola to reach Rs7,821, compared to Rs7,766 earlier.
Market observers note that although there has been a slight increase, overall price movement remains relatively stable. Ongoing global economic uncertainty and international price shifts continue to influence the market, while investors maintain interest in gold as a secure investment option