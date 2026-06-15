PM Shehbaz announces US-Iran peace deal as signing on Friday

ISLAMABAD – The US and Iran have reached a peace deal, ending military operations on all fronts immediately and permanently.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement on X, saying both sides have agreed to the peace deal after intensive talks.

He added that the official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.

“We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard,” the premier wrote on X.

With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony, he said.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump also announced the agreement, saying: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

According to Iranian media, Iran has outlined key aspects of its future position and negotiation strategy following the recent agreement between the United States and Iran.

According to the report, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, stated that Tehran will begin implementing its obligations under the new agreement on Friday. However, he noted that the next phase of negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement will be contingent upon specific conditions.

He further said that discussions between Iran and the United States on a final deal will continue for 60 days, with the primary focus on lifting sanctions and removing economic barriers.