BISP official booked for raping Islamabad woman of pretext of job offer

CHAKWAL – Police in Chakwal have registered a case against a local incharge of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for allegedly raping an Islamabad-based woman.

The City Police Station acted on a complaint filed by the woman, who accused the suspect of luring her to Chakwal on the pretext of offering a job. She alleged that she was taken to his house, where she was subjected to assault.

The complainant further stated that she was also threatened by the accused. Police have initiated an investigation after registering the case.

Earlier, a local hospital nurse was allegedly gang raped and filmed in limits of Dhamaial police station in Rawalpindi.

Police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) on a complaint lodged by the victim. The nurse alleged that she was assaulted in February and later threatened with circulation of the video.

The alleged incident reportedly took place when the complainant visited an area near a shrine for prayers.

The FIR stated that two armed individuals took her to a nearby hillside, where she was assaulted. It is further alleged that the suspects recorded the incident on video.

The complainant has identified the suspects as Aaqib Gul and Ashiq. According to the FIR, one of the suspects allegedly contacted her two weeks ago and threatened to leak the video.