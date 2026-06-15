Inside Chapter Two: vivo’s New ‘Capture the Future’ Documentary Reveals a Journey of Creative Impact

The second chapter of vivo’s flagship CSR initiative with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan marks a turning point from program launch to lasting transformation.

LAHORE – vivo Pakistan has released the latest documentary under its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Capture the Future, marking another milestone in its three-year partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan. The documentary showcases the transformative journey of children who have developed creative, technical, and storytelling skills through mobile photography and digital literacy, while highlighting vivo’s continued commitment to empowering underserved youth through technology. Through the lens of children at SOS Children’s Village Lahore, the documentary traces a year of growth, discovery, and creative awakening.

From Launch to Legacy: How the Program Has Evolved

In Year Two, the program has made a deliberate and significant structural shift. Through the adoption of a “Train the Teachers” model, photography and visual storytelling are no longer dependent on the availability of visiting professionals. Teachers embedded within each SOS village have been equipped and trained to conduct two dedicated sessions every month, integrating mobile digital literacy as a permanent fixture in the children’s developmental curriculum. What was once an enrichment activity is now a foundational skill. This evolution reflects the philosophy at the heart of the initiative. vivo’s commitment was never to give children a camera for a day but it was to empower them with a skill for life. The smartphone, in this context, is not a device; it is a tool for self-expression, a bridge between imagination and reality.

The Impact: What Has Actually Changed

The deeper impact lives in less measurable places. Children who once struggled to articulate their thoughts are now composing visual narratives with intention and care. The act of looking through a viewfinder, deciding what to include, what to leave out, and where the light falls has become a lesson in attention, patience, and voice. Educators and caregivers across the villages have noted marked growth in confidence, communication, and creative problem-solving among participating children. Annual photo exhibitions held at each village gave this year’s cohort a public platform for their work, many for the first time. The experience of preparing and presenting their own visual stories to an audience has been transformative, building not just artistic skill but self-belief.

Stories from the Cohort: Faces Behind the Frames

The documentary also highlights several standout stories from this year’s participants, showcasing children who have embraced photography as a medium for self-expression and personal growth. Among this year’s cohort, Mehtab distinguished herself not through her photography but through her character. When devices were distributed, she ensured her younger siblings had access before taking her own turn, an unprompted act of generosity that did not go unnoticed. Aspiring fashion designer, outdoor enthusiast, and now a photographer, she is proof that the program’s impact runs deeper than any skill it teaches. These children do not just receive values through “Capture the Future.” In many cases, they already carry them.

‘’Capture the Future” goes beyond teaching photography; it empowers children to explore their passions, find their voice, and build hope for a better tomorrow. By providing access to technology, mentorship, and creative platforms, we are helping young people build confidence, develop digital literacy, and tell stories that matter. Because technology, at its best, is not just a tool — it is a bridge to opportunity, and our commitment is to ensure that bridge reaches every child.” — Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director of Brand Strategy, vivo Pakistan

Culture, Community, and Continuity

The program’s design has always been rooted in the rhythms of the communities it serves. This year’s second phase was deliberately timed to begin in the weeks following Ramadan, a season of reflection and renewal that resonates deeply with the values the initiative is built on. Photography camps were followed by Eid gift distributions across the villages a celebration that underscored vivo’s understanding that meaningful engagement goes beyond curriculum delivery. Community trust is built in these gestures.

This cultural sensitivity is not incidental to the program’s success it is central to it. By aligning with local moments of significance and integrating into the lived experience of families and educators, “Capture the Future” has become something the villages are invested in, not just recipients of.

Through Capture the Future, vivo continues to demonstrate how innovation can drive positive social impact, helping young minds not only capture the world around them but also shape the future they envision for themselves.