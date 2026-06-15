Rs200 prize bond draw June 2026: Check winners list

KARACHI – The National Savings Centre (NSC) in Karachi conducted the draw number 106 of Rs200 prize bond on Monday as investors hoped for winning mega cash prizes.

In Pakistan, prize bonds are state-issued savings certificates that give holders opportunities to win cash rewards through regular draws.

They are viewed as a low-risk way to save money since the principal amount remains safe. People commonly invest in them to seek possible winnings while ensuring their funds stay secure and can be cashed in whenever needed.

200 Prize Bond Prize Amount

The winner of the first prize takes home Rs750,000 while there are five cash prizes of Rs250,000 each for second winners.

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw Winners

The top prize of Rs750,000 went to bond number 581381, which secured the highest reward in the draw.

Meanwhile, six bondholders won the second prize of Rs250,000 each. The winning ticket numbers were 070148, 194865, 222052, 412303, and 710633.